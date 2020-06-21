Body recovered in search for missing man in St. Joseph River

A body has been recovered in the search for a missing man in the St. Joseph River in Berrien County.

Just after 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit recovered a body believed to be the missing 45-year-old man from Friday night.

The body was recovered approximately 1/2 mile down the river from the location where the man was last seen on June 19.

An autopsy will be performed at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine.

On Friday, the Berrien County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of an individual in distress and missing in the St. Joseph River, one mile down river from the Jasper Dairy boat launch.

Authorities say two adults and three juveniles were on a pontoon boat and swimming in the water.

One of the adults jumped in the water to help a juvenile that was struggling and had been missing.

