Body of slain gas station clerk heading back to family in India

The body of a gas station clerk who was killed during an armed robbery last week is heading back to his homeland of India.

Baljeet Singh 24, was shot while he was working at the Phillips 66 gas station on Lincoln Way West on Sept. 18. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Singh's family and friends in Michiana have been raising money to help send him back to his family. On Friday, 16 News Now learned they reached their goal.

As for the shooting, police haven't released any details on possible suspects.

