Body of missing Notre Dame student found

The body of missing Notre Dame student Annrose Jerry has been found.

The university made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Jerry's body was found late Friday morning in Saint Mary’s Lake on campus.

An external examination revealed no apparent signs of trauma, according to the university.

Jerry was last seen Tuesday night at Coleman-Morse Hall.

Notre Dame sent out an alert about the 21-year-old student at around 7 p.m. Thursday, and a Silver Alert was issued later that evening.

Stay with 16 News Now for updates as we learn more.





From the University of Notre Dame:



Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, offered his condolences and prayers to the family of Annrose Jerry, a Notre Dame senior whose body was found today (Friday, Jan. 24) in Saint Mary’s Lake on campus.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” he said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

Ms. Jerry, 21, had been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her. Public safety personnel discovered her body at about 11:15 a.m. today and the body was recovered about an hour later. St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann made a positive identification at the scene and said an external examination of the body revealed no apparent signs of trauma.

The University Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are available to offer their support to members of the Notre Dame family.

A Mass in memory of Annrose will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart early next week.



