Body found in car identified

South Bend police have identified the body found in a vehicle on June 19 as Ray Marcell Davis, 28.

Davis’ body was found in a shopping center parking lot on Western Avenue near Lombardy Drive.

According to surveillance video, Davis entered the parking lot Monday evening.

When officers opened the door they found a deceased black male in the driver’s seat and they found a gun in the car.

The body was too badly decomposed to tell if foul play was involved according to St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann.

“You know we’re not going to say one way or the other because of the advanced stages of decomposition," McGann said. "So there’s nothing apparent we can see. If we could see it then we could call it, but we can’t see it.”

Autopsy reports are pending.