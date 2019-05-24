Body found in Sturgis apartment stored for weeks, neighbor says

The body of a woman found in a Sturgis apartment Wednesday night was stored in a freezer for weeks, according to a resident who lives next to the accused killer.

Wade Allen

The resident, who wanted to remain nameless, is accused murderer Wade Allen’s next-door neighbor. She said the apartment “smelled like death” for two weeks, but what she didn’t know was that the body of 42-year-old Kelly-Jien Warner-Miller was causing the odor.

Sturgis police say they received an anonymous tip Wednesday that Allen was storing a body in his apartment in the 200 block of North Maple Street. When they arrived, they found Allen and the body inside.

The neighbor said Allen, who was arrested and is facing charges for open murder and dismembering a body, said he brought Warner-Miller from a local homeless shelter nearby and told her Allen would beat her.

In fact, she sat down NewsCenter 16’s Ibrahim Samra and told him just how bad things were.

“I’ve been smelling that smell for at least two weeks and when the police were over here dragging stuff out…it was so strong and I kind of knew why they were anyways,” she said.

The resident also said Allen was invited in her room a few times, including one visit where he asked for a hacksaw.

“He said he had wanted to cut his bed in half because she had peed on it,” Allen’s next-door neighbor said.

She said that she plans on moving and hopes Allen lives the rest of his life behind bars.

Allen is due in court June 4 for a preliminary examination and on June 11 for a preliminary hearing.

