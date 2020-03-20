Body found in Lake Michigan near area where teen vanished

Divers have recovered a body in Lake Michigan in an area of Holland State Park where a teenage girl vanished in January after a large wave swept her into the lake.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called the park’s north pier Thursday on a reported possible human body.

A sheriff’s dive team worked for several hours before freeing the body from underwater rocks.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information but the body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that 16-year-old Eliza Trainer was swept into the lake in that area on Jan. 1.

3/20/2020 9:12:22 AM (GMT -4:00)

