Body found in LaPorte County pond

Police are investigating after a body was found in a LaPorte County pond.

Officials tell us a passerby found the body Friday morning in the 4300 South block of County Road 800 East.

Right now, officials are still working to confirm his identity. They say the body is that of a black man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gabe Struss at (219)326-7700 ext. 2443 or (219) 809-7697

