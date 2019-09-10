Body found in St. Joe River in Elkhart; homicide unit to investigate

A body was found in the St. Joseph River in Elkhart Tuesday night. Per procedure, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

Police were called to the scene at 7:18 p.m., Lt. Travis Snider confirmed. He said the body was found near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Vine Street, on the north side of the river.

Snider said that the homicide unit's investigation is based on protocol when a body is found; they have not confirmed that the person died by homicide.

Police were not immediately able to confirm any information on the victim, such as age or sex.

