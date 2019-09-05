Bob Davie won't coach against ND after 'serious medical incident'

Former Notre Dame head football coach Bob Davie, who is in his eighth season leading New Mexico, won't make the trip to South Bend when the Lobos play the Fighting Irish on Sept. 14.

Davie, 64, had a "serious medical incident" Saturday following New Mexico's season-opening victory against Sam Houston State, according to the Associated Press.

Davie released the following statement Thursday:

“While I will be around next week and involved, I have decided to not make the trip to South Bend for our September 14 game with Notre Dame.

After receiving advice from my doctors and wife, I wanted to make this decision now so our team and coaching staff could go into the weekend with clarity and consistency. My doctors have said that with no setbacks I can expect a full recovery with no limitations. I have great confidence in our staff and this gives us our best chance for success and limits the distractions.

Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach and will be in charge of game management. Joe Dailey, Jordan Peterson, and Perry Eliano will handle offense, defense, and special teams.”



Davie was the head football coach at Notre Dame for five seasons from 1997-2001. This would have been his first time coaching against the Irish.

