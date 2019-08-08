Board of Public Safety kickoff public meetings to help solve divide between SBPD & community

Community members and officials are doing things a little different to try and build confidence between the community and its law enforcement.

On Thursday, the Board of Public Safety kicked off it’s first of seven community meetings at the Charles Black Community Center as part of a series to increase public safety and input in South Bend.

We really want people to understand that in this process, the board is saying ‘we want to hear from you and we want your input,’” South Bend Corporation Council member Stephanie Steele says.

The series of meetings will include moderated discussions regarding south bend police policies. Some of those policies include the use of body cameras, use of force and vehicle pursuit, as well as training and recruiting.

However, that was not the only thing that was talked about at the meeting says South Bend resident Jacqueline Jefferson.

We also talked about the relationship between the community and the police. We need to understand policy and procedure so we can better understand how police react in certain situations,” Jefferson said.

Tensions have been high surrounding south bend policing since the officer involved shooting death of Eric Logan back on Father's Day. Steele says the board feels that tension.

“I think the board is very aware of the pressure that everyone is under and the tension in our community right now. There our community members, they’re civilians and they’re residents of our community. And so, they are trying to make sure they can do whatever they can to help people feel heard,” Steele says.

“It’s crazy out there. There is violence, more gun violence. People think we are in the ‘Wild Wild West’ and we’re not. We’re not progressing; we digressing and I think it needs to change.

The Board of Public Safety’s next community meeting will be held next Thursday on August 15th when they review body camera policy.