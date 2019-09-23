Board & Brush in Mishawaka to celebrate one year anniversary

If you’re looking for a fun, do-it-yourself project to spruce up your home your home this fall season, head over to Board & Brush in Mishawaka.

The do-it-yourself wood sign workshop is celebrating their one-year anniversary this weekend.

That means plenty of celebrations are planned for the week, including a cookout, discounted classes and some prizes.

The shop opened up last October, and has since seen plenty of friends and families come through the doors to create together.

"It's just kind of a nice time. You put your phone away, you get to get dirty, hands on,” said manager Kayla Skirvin. “You're with all the people you come with. Your friends, your daughter, your son. And you're able to create with them. You can't replace that experience."

For more information on how to register for a class, click here .

