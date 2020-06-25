Blueberry Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 54th Annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Marshall County Blueberry Festival:



While the Board of Director and our Volunteers have certainly worked diligently to put on our event, we have reached the point where we needed to make a final decision that it is not possible for us to be confident that we can realistically meet all the Governor Holcomb's requirements in the reopening of Indiana.

It's with the best interest and careful consideration of the welfare and safety for all the Vendors, Patrons, Volunteers and our County that we the Marshall County Blueberry Festival Board of Directors must cancel our 54th Annual Festival this year for September 4th- 7th, 2020.

We are heartbroken and will miss our 4-day festival this year but will come back strong in September 3rd- 6th 2021.

The festival is put on entirely by 15 board members, a festival coordinator and hundreds of volunteers whose hard work all year long makes this festival a reality every Labor Day Weekend. We would like to thank everyone who helps make this festival a huge success! Please be safe and see you in 2021.