Blue Chip Casino to reopen on June 15

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa announced Wednesday that it is planning to reopen to the public on Monday, June 15.

From PR Chicago:



Gaming operations will resume at 11 a.m. Central Time on June 15, along with a limited number of amenities. The property will temporarily operate under capacity restrictions in compliance with state directives, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily..

“As we prepare to reopen Blue Chip, the health and safety of our guests, team members and the community will be our highest priority,” said Brenda Temple, Vice President and General Manager of Blue Chip. “Central to this effort is ‘Boyd Clean,’ a set of comprehensive health and safety protocols that fully meet the highest standards set forth by federal, state and local health officials. We are excited for the opportunity to reopen, and look forward to welcoming back our guests and providing them with an enjoyable experience in a safe environment.”

Boyd Clean safety protocols will include:

• Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

• Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

• Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

• Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

• Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.bluechipcasino.com/boyd-clean.

In compliance with state requirements, certain amenities will be operating under limited capacity and operating hours. A full list of current amenities and schedules is available on the property’s website at www.bluechipcasino.com.



