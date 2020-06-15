Blue Chip Casino reopens with safety measures in place

Blue Chip Casino will be reopening on Monday, June 15, but you'll notice some changes.

Monday is a day, three months in the making and Blue Chip Casino says they have been busy preparing for the big day.

You might notice some changes on your next trip to the casino.

When you walk through the doors, you’ll be escorted to a line, with social distancing stickers on the floor, where you’ll have your temperature taken.

Face masks are highly recommended, not required, unless you’re playing table games.

Only three people are allowed to play at a table, which will increase the minimum limit at each table.

You’ll also notice some machines are shut down to enforce physical distancing guidelines.

But even with all of these changes in place, Blue Chip says they’re confident in their plan moving forward to keep guests safe.

"With frequent sanitation, gloves and required areas social distancing, we feel that the measures that we are putting in place are more than adequate to address the concerns," Vice President and General Manager Brenda Temple said.

Blue Chip will be also be closing every day at 3 a.m. to sanitize.

There will be no seating in the bar, but you are able to order drinks. Inside the steakhouse, guests will notice tables are spaced further apart.

The casino is also utilizing Plexiglas throughout to provide a barrier between machines, dealers and other workers.