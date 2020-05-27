Blue Chip Casino owner anticipates laying off 25-60% of employees

The owner of Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa anticipates that they'll have to permanently lay off between 25% and 60% of their employees due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan City casino anticipates that the layoffs will occur between July 1 and July 14.

Boyd Gaming, the owner of Blue Chip, "has been significantly affected by COVID-19 and the mandatory closures of all of our properties since mid-March," they said in a WARN Act Notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.



From the Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development:



Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa

777 Blue Chip Dr.

Michigan City, IN 46360

May 22, 2020

VIA EMAIL (Warn-notice@dwd.in.gov)

AND OVERNIGHT MAIL

Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Dislocated Worker Unit

10 N. Senate Ave

SE311

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Re: WARN Act Notice

Dear Sir or Madam:

This notice is being provided pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (“WARN”) Act, 29 U.S.C. § 2102, et seq., which requires employers to give official notice to certain government units or officials of a pending layoff that triggers statutory notice requirements.

Like many businesses across the country and in our industry, Boyd Gaming has been significantly affected by COVID-19 and the mandatory closures of all of our properties since mid-March.

Because of mandatory closures, guest limitations imposed by various regulatory authorities, and overall economic conditions due to the pandemic, Boyd Gaming anticipates that it will conduct permanent layoffs that may impact between 25% and 60% of team members at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa located at 777 Blue Chip Dr. Michigan City, IN 46360. For some team members who are not laid off, we now reasonably expect the current furlough may last longer than six months from the date it began.

We anticipate that the layoff will take place between July 1 and July 14, 2020. Due to evolving guidance from public health authorities and government agencies, we cannot currently determine exactly how many team members will be laid off, or which individual team members will be impacted. Our best estimate of the job titles to be affected as well as the number of affected team members in each classification is attached. Affected team members do not have bumping rights.

Local 1 Unite Here AFL-CIO represents potentially affected culinary team members at Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa. Karen Kent, President is the union’s chief elected official and can be contacted at 218 S. Wabash Ave. Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604.

Boyd Gaming is giving as much notice as is practicable, however, we were unable to provide 60-days’s notice because of the pandemic’s sudden, unforeseeable and dramatic impact on our business.

The pandemic’s effects on our business remain unpredictable. Guidance issued by public health authorities and government agencies regarding requirements and precautions that will be necessary to protect our team members, customers and communities as we re-open remain subject to constant updates and modifications as officials learn more about the pandemic. We will provide additional information as we learn more.

For further information or questions pertaining to the layoff, please contact me at (702) 692-4153.

Sincerely,

Chris Smith

Vice President Corporate Human Resources

Boyd Gaming Corporation

