Blossomtime Festival parade canceled due to coronavirus

The Blossomtime Festival's 2020 Grand Floral Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

From the Blossomtime Festival:

As we face these challenging times and practice abundance of caution and in accordance with the guidelines laid out by the CDC, The Blossomtime Festival's 2020 Grand Floral Parade has been canceled on May 2nd. The inaugural Grand Floral Parade took place in 1923 and since then, it has only previously been canceled once, during World War II, and was later restarted in 1954. The Grand Floral Parade has been a staple in the Twin Cities of Benton Harbor and St Joseph with the start of the Spring season watching communities, friends and families come together.

This was not a decision, as a Board, that we took lightly and represents the Festival's commitment to the overall well-being of the community at this time. We look forward to celebrating The Grand Floral Parade "Greatest Show" with all of you again on May 1st, 2021.

The Mr. Blossomtime Contest, Showcase of Queens, and Miss Blossomtime events, as well as Coronation Ball will be rescheduled as soon as possible, with the intent to resume these activities later this summer. In addition, the Farm Tour, Lansing trip, Mayor’s Banquet and Shriner's Hospital tour will also be postponed and as many of these events as possible will be rescheduled.

In addition to the Grand Floral Parade, the following events are permanently cancelled for the 2020 season:

Blessing of the Blossoms

Vintage Baseball Game with House of David

Dinner with the Queens

Good Will Tour

The Youth Parade

Run For the Buds

The Blossomtime Festival appreciates and thanks you for your continued support and we look forward to restoring as many of our annual events as soon as possible. Please visit our website www.BlossomtimeFestival.org for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.