Blood donations needed amid coronavirus outbreak

The South Bend Medical Foundation is encouraging anyone able to give blood to donate.

The coronavirus has forced many donation drives to close, causing a major blood shortage.

SBMF is taking extra precautions to keep people safe during donations, including taking a donor's temperature as soon as they walk in the door and practicing social distancing during the visit.

Dr. Dan Wexler, Medical Director at the Blood Bank, says it only takes about an hour. "That donation will be used within the week to save lives," Dr. Wexler said.

To learn where you can donate, go to givebloodnow.com