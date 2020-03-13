Blood centers in need of donations

Blood centers across Indiana are in need of donations.

They've been impacted by coronavirus because the outbreak has caused many blood drives to cancel.

The virus also shut down many college campuses, and students donate between 10% and 30% of the blood supply for some centers.

For those concerned about the spread of coronavirus, you don't need to worry about donating. The virus is not transmitted through blood.

Still, if you don't feel well, the Red Cross and other organizations discourage you from donating, especially if you have a fever.

