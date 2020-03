Leesburg Elementary School is launching a new initiative to provide their students with the clothing, shoes and toiletries they need.

Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lindsay stone was joined by two women who have been instrumental in bringing this idea to life, Rachelle Himes and Judy Warner.

If you have gently used clothing or shoes, unused toiletries or monetary donations, you can donate them at Leesburg Elementary School.

Their address is 62-50 North Old State Road 15, Leesburg, IN 46538.