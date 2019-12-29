Blackhawks rally to beat Blue Jackets in shootout

Patrick Kane had the deciding goal in a shootout as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

Jonathan Toews also scored in the tiebreaker for Chicago and Gustav Nyquist tallied for Columbus.

Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner finished with 31 saves.

Dylan Strome and Eric Gustafsson scored in the third period for Chicago to force overtime.

The Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo left the game with an apparent injury after allowing the first Chicago goal in the shootout.

There was no work on the nature or seriousness of the injury.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/29/2019 9:54:01 PM (GMT -5:00)