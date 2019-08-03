Black Lives Matter-sponsored stand-down scheduled for Saturday

Some people will be losing sleep over recent racial tensions in South Bend.

A stand-down will begin at noon Saturday and continue 24 hours, through noon Sunday.

Flyers about the event were distributed door-to-door Friday.

The stand-down is sponsored by Black Lives Matter and will take place in front of the County-City Building.

"We want the racist police department to have a new outlook as well," Justice for South Bend's Vernado Malone said. "We want more blacks on the police department. We want leadership of color as well."

"When we think of history, there were people that used to sit at counters in restaurants they weren't supposed to be in, and they did it to make change," Tiana Batiste Waddell said. "We can do 24 hours."

The event will have several guest speakers, and about 100 protestors are expected to attend, coming from as far away as Indianapolis.

