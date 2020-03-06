Black Lives Matter group holds vigil in honor of Eric Logan

Members of the Black Lives Matter group held a vigil in honor of Eric Logan.

Eric Logan Vigil 03/06/2020

One speaker led a call and response saying, "we must love and support one another," and the crowd echoed.

Tonight's vigil was held at Central High Apartments, the same location where Eric Logan was shot and killed.

The group says they're deeply saddened by the special prosecutor's report, but say they're not surprised.

"I already knew that you know, South Bend was going to come up short when it comes to supporting and being able to protect black and Latino people," a different speaker said. "All I have to say is 'how can you expect us to support corporate South Bend, how do you expect us to support the establishment?' No wonder there's a disconnect."

Members say changes are necessary to make South Bend the place it should be.

