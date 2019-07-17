Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder speaks to South Bend activists

“Say his name!”

“Eric Logan!”

“Say his name!”

“Eric Logan!”

Those chants echoed through Linden Grill Wednesday night.

“I think the entire nation is paying attention to what's happening in South Bend,” Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Dr. Melina Abdullah said.

Dozens attended a conversation about police policy and systemic racism with Abdullah.

“What we saw with the murder of Eric Logan at the hands of police really is an opportunity to revisit and re-engage around the questions of police violence in black communities,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah came to South Bend to help inspire local activists to continue their fight for a better South Bend.

“We cannot lose this moment,” Abdullah said. “We have to save Eric Logan's life, and the way in which his life was stolen can be used to preserve the lives of other people.”

BlackTavist founder Jorden Giger said he wanted to learn from Abdullah's experiences.

“Also to see how we can collaborate with Black Lives Matter to raise these issues to a higher level,” Giger said.

Tensions have been high in South Bend since the officer-involved shooting death of Eric Logan back on Father's Day.

Giger wants the entire community to get involved in their movement.

“I just hope that they understand where we're coming from and decide to get involved and support the work,” Giger said. “We need everybody in the community to be involved, because these issues don't just affect black people. It affects poor people. People all over this community.”

Abdullah agreed, saying activists can come together with a collective message.

“It’s not wasted time to stand up,” Abdullah said. “Coming up with a collective vision is hugely important, and then working towards that vision is, I believe. one of our most sacred duties as people.”

“We must love and protect one another!” the people gathered chanted.

