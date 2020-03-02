Bizarre Cass County break-in leads to charges

A Cass County, Michigan, break-in had a family of five waking up to their door getting kicked in.

"The caller advised that they were upstairs sleeping, heard a knock at the door, and then heard a loud bang and encountered a male subject in their living room,” said Steve Grinnewald, the chief of the Dowagiac Police Department.

That subject is allegedly 32-year-old Richard Tindall, of Buchanan. Dowagiac police say he had a strange reason for allegedly kicking in a family's door.

"He believed that he saw somebody hanging from the balcony" Grinnewald said. “Upon looking up there, he saw this individual hanging from the balcony, he looked back and did not see the person, when he looked back a second time he saw them again, and he felt he needed to do something, so he went and kicked the door in."

Police say they found no evidence of a person on the balcony.

"We're not sure whether there was some drugs involved or not. He did mention some meth use and some things over the weekend,” Grinnewald said.

It was a scary wake-up call for a family with three young children in the home. The alleged break-in happened at Eagles Wood Apartments in Dowagiac around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The neighbors next door were in shock.

"It's pretty scary actually. I have four young kids myself, and it definitely makes me a bit on edge,” Jacqueline Robles said.

No one was hurt in the incident, and police say there's a good reason Tindall left that home quickly.

"The male subject in the residence picked up a handgun, took it out into the living room with him, and informed this person that ‘I am armed and you need to leave’. The subject, once seeing the male, then left, and we caught him outside," Grinnewald said. "... He could have easily gotten shot, yes. He was very lucky in that regard."

