TODAY:

A frigid cold start with temperatures in the single digits. Thankfully the wind is pretty light, so our wind chill isn’t as strong as it could be. Afternoon highs reach the middle teens under clearing skies. Some sunshine likely as we end the workweek.

TONIGHT:

Very cold with lows in the single digits for the second night in a row. Clear skies. Calm winds.

SATURDAY:

A sunny start with afternoon clouds building back in. A chance of a rain/snow mix with highs near the freezing point.