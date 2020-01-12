Bit of wintry weather tonight, warmer tomorrow

Clouds will continue through tonight, and we will have a chance for patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle, even a few flakes. While there could be some slick areas, any ice accumulation should be pretty minimal overall. Lows will dip to around 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies expected tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the low 40s. Another weak system moves into the Great Lakes tomorrow night bringing a slight chance for rain or snow. Even warmer on Tuesday, and with clouds on the decrease, we should see some sunshine in the afternoon to go along with those warm temperatures. Rain returns on Wednesday, then it looks cooler for the rest of the week. We’re keeping an eye on another potentially messy storm system for next weekend. Models are all over the place with temperatures and track, so stay tuned. For now, it looks like a mix of rain and snow, and a pretty breezy day on Saturday. Temperatures take a dive as we head towards Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

