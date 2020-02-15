Bit of snow early this evening

Some light snow, sleet and freezing drizzle are possible this evening. Amounts are expected to be very light, but even a light coating of snow or ice could be enough to cause slick spots on the roads for those that may be heading out this evening. Overnight we will see plenty of clouds with lows down into the mid 20s.

.

Sunday should be dry, but mostly cloudy skies stick around with temps in the mid 30s. Rain returns on Monday, perhaps a few flakes mixing in during the cooler morning hours. Rain continues Monday night, but most models have it ending overnight. Other than a slight chance for lake-effect late Wednesday, the rest of the work week is looking dry. Rain and warm temperatures return towards the end of the 10 day period.

