Bishop: Catholics not obligated to attend Mass due to coronavirus

Catholics in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will not be obligated to attend Sunday Mass due to the spread of coronavirus.

That's according to a list of directives released Friday by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades.

The dispensation currently applies from the weekend of March 15 through March 29.

From Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades:

Given the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and multiple confirmed cases within the diocese, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades has issued the following directives, effective immediately, designed to mitigate the potential spread here in our diocese:

All Catholics in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, beginning the weekend of March 15 and continuing through March 29. (See TV Mass options below.)

The distribution of the Precious Blood to liturgical ministers and the faithful remains suspended. All should be reminded that the whole Christ, that is, His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity, is present when only the Host is received.

The Sign of Peace should not be given by the customary handshake. It could be exchanged without physical contact; for example, by a bow of the head and greeting of peace. Or it can be omitted altogether.

All are asked to refrain from holding hands during the Our Father, if this is a custom.

Bishop Rhoades also recommends the following:

Ensure all elderly volunteers are aware of the particular health risks they face in this pandemic.

Drain holy water fonts and keep them empty, since water is a vector for transmission of this coronavirus. Baptisms would make use of fresh water and a thoroughly cleaned font.

Encourage "social distancing" measures insofar as possible in churches, whereby a distance of 6 feet is maintained between all individuals.

Keep the vessels containing the bread and wine covered until they are brought to the altar. The person responsible for preparing the gifts before Mass is to be reminded to carefully wash his or her hands prior to touching the hosts and pouring the wine. The person responsible for the care of the vessels after Mass is to ensure that they are thoroughly cleaned. After being purified according to the rubrics, Mass vessels are to be washed with hot, soapy water.

Discontinue the use of missalettes and hymnals, since studies indicate the virus can survive on such surfaces for hours or even days. They can be removed from the pews during this pandemic. Worship aids, if used, should be printed for each occasion and then destroyed.

Discontinue passing collection baskets from person-to-person (again, for reasons of surface transmission). It is preferred that a collection basket or locked “poor box” be placed at the entrance(s) of the church. Alternatively, baskets with handles may be used (in which case ushers are to wear gloves and immediately wash their hands after the collection). Consider “quarantining” the collected money for 3 days before counting it. The collection would not be carried forward as part of the preparation of the gifts and altar.

Receiving Communion on the tongue remains an option, but may be discouraged since there is an increased risk of contamination. Special care should be taken that the minister distributing Communion not touch the tongue or mouth of the communicant. If the minister would touch the tongue or mouth of the communicant, he/she should purify his/her fingers and wash or sanitize his/her hands before continuing with Communion. Another option, if one thinks this would be too disruptive, would be to ask those who wish to receive Communion on the tongue to present themselves for Communion in a single, separate line or after all others have received.

Communion in the hand is also a potential means of transmission, so ordinary and extraordinary ministers should try to avoid all hand-to-hand contact. As noted in our diocesan norms for extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, neither extraordinary nor ordinary ministers should make any physical contact with a communicant who comes forward for words of blessing.

General Hygiene:

Ensure that handwashing facilities and supplies are available and properly stocked in parish restrooms.

Consider making hand sanitizers available for staff and visitors in parishes and schools. Extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion should use hand sanitizer before Communion, and after purifying their fingers following Communion.

Ensure that routine environmental cleaning is done of all frequently-touched surfaces (including pew tops, church doors, etc.).

Bishop Rhoades continues to urge anyone who is sick or has symptoms of being sick to remain home so as not to spread illness. He asks that priests also ensure parish and school employees do not to come to work or school when sick.