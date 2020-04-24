Birthday parade held for huge LaVille basketball fan

A community birthday celebration took place on Thursday for a huge LaVille basketball fan.

The birthday parade was held for 38-year-old Rona Cox, who has down syndrome.

Dozens of people gathered to celebrate, while still following physical distancing guidelines.

Rona's parents were moved to tears and said they couldn't believe it.

"Rona loves everyone," says Rona Cox's mother, Rena. "She's the light of everyone's world."

We asked Rona if there was anyone she didn't like and her response was simple. "No."

"If everyone could love, like she could love, it would be a different world that's for sure," according to Rona's mother.

Her family says she goes to every LaVille basketball game and the parade was a great way to life her spirits while games are not being played.