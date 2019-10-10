Billy Joel to perform at Notre Dame Stadium

Billy Joel will be the next artist to perform at Notre Dame Stadium.

The university made the announcement Thursday morning.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 18.

Visit the 16 News Now Facebook page to watch video of the announcement on Facebook Live.

In October 2018, country music star Garth Brooks became the first artist to ever play in concert at Notre Dame Stadium. That event was announced on July 9, 2018.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online for the latest updates on this story.

From Bohlsen Group:

Legendary musician Billy Joel will make his first ever concert appearance at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 PM. Billy Joel has appeared on campus twice previously, but never at Notre Dame Stadium.

“As we continue to work to bring world class events to Notre Dame and the greater South Bend/Elkhart region, we are excited to have Billy Joel play for his first time at Notre Dame Stadium on June 20, 2020,” said Micki Kidder, Vice President for University Enterprises and Events at Notre Dame.

Returning to South Bend for the first time in 24 years, Billy Joel’s previous appearances at Notre Dame were at the Joyce Center in 1984 and the Stepan Center in 1996.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 14 at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, October 17 at 10:00 PM local time.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10:00 AM via livenation.com.

Due to high levels of congestion during the on sale time, it can often be difficult to purchase tickets right away. Please continue to check Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day.

In December 2013, Billy Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty. Since January 2014, Joel has played one show per month at The Garden. This unprecedented and wildly successful residency will mark a 60th consecutive sellout with its January 24, 2019, show and hit its record-setting 100th career MSG show last July.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. Billy Joel: New York State of Mind, the documentary film, explores Joel’s unprecedented franchise at Madison Square Garden. Billy Joel: New York State of Mind won five New York Emmys at the 61st Annual NY Emmy Awards in April 2018.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

