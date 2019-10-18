Billy Joel ticket winners announced on 16 Morning News Now

Are you one of the lucky five who each won a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel perform at Notre Dame Stadium next year?
The following winners were announced Friday morning on 16 Morning News Now:
Joe Macerata from St. Joseph
Sydney Roy from Warsaw
Kim Brooke from Edwardsburg
Jerry Maurer from Granger
Donna Logrande from South Bend
A member of our staff will contact the winners to confirm their eligibility and arrange for them to pick up their tickets.
Billy Joel will perform at Notre Dame Stadium on June 20, 2020.