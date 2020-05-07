Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium rescheduled

The upcoming Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled to June 26, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketmaster will contact via email all who purchased tickets with refund options for those unable to attend next year. Ticket holders will have 30 days to respond.



