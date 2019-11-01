Bill would hold gun-free businesses, government offices liable for shootings

A bill introduced to the Michigan Legislature would hold businesses and government offices designated as gun-free zones liable for any shootings that take place on their property.

State Rep. Gary Eisen, a Republican from St. Clair Township, said gun-free zones have become targets for mass shootings and citizens abiding by the gun-free rules are left defenseless.

He cited evidence from the Crime Prevention Research Center that shows 98.4 percent of mass shootings between 1950 and July 2016 happened in gun-free zones.

“When someone enters a gun-free zone they get a false sense of safety. In reality, they have become the number one location choice for the bad guys,” said Eisen, who is a firearms instructor and seventh-degree black belt in martial arts.

He believes businesses and organizations banning citizens from carrying weapons should be required to provide adequate security for anyone there. That could include armed guards, metal detectors and more.

“What level of security should one expect when one goes into a gun-free zone – better known as a killing zone?” Eisen asked. “Posting a sign outside of a building declaring it a ‘gun-free zone’ does nothing to protect the people of Michigan from criminals looking to do them harm.”

House Bills 4975 and 4976 were referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.