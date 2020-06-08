Bill to raise S.B.P.D. pay tabled after hours of protests

South Bend's Personnel and Finance Board recommended the common council pump the breaks on a bill that gives a pay raise to police officers.

16 News Now brings us into the protests that spent hours speaking out against sending more funds to the police.

Two demonstrations aimed at stopping Bill 21-20 brought protesters to the South Bend Common Council's front door.

Literally at President Tim Scott's home early in the morning, and figuratively outside the county city building to listen in on the committee recommendation.

"I'd like to make a recommendation that we continue this ordinance indefinitely, but with that we will have additional discussions. We will begin to look at some of the areas that we would like to begin to have further conversation," said common council V.P. Karen White.

The motion passed 3 to 1, but that's not the last the council will see of the bill, and the protesters know it.

"I truly do believe they should've said 'no' all together. They never should have said to 'stall it out' or give it another chance for it to happen. The last thing we need to do for police departments is giving them money," said community organizer Wayne Hubbard.

Even though committee members tabled the bill giving police a 2.5% raise, and bonus incentives for living in city limits, council members dismissed any idea of defunding the department, the main goal of these demonstrations.

"I totally support our public safety and those protecting and serving us," said South Bend Common Council member Sharon McBride.

"Of course I support our law enforcement. We need them in our community. There is no doubt about it. There is no doubt that they are many times the first responders in all types of situations," said Personnel & Finance Committee member Sheila Niezgodski.

"Our main goal really was to make sure police officers didn't get a raise. The movement for black lives has started a movement and launched a campaign to defund the police. While this isn't necessarily a defunding of the police it is a stopping of new dollars going to the police department and so that was our main aim," said Black Lives Matter South Bend organizer Jorden Giger.

An acceptable result for protesters, leaves lawmakers with much to discuss on public safety going forward.

The committee that voted to table the bill is made up of Karen White, Sheila Niezgodski, Jake Teshka, and Rachel Tomas-Morgan.

Teshka was the only member to vote against tabling Bill 21-20.