Bill to create Michigan mental health hotline nears final OK

Michigan is poised to create a permanent statewide mental health hotline under legislation that soon will go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Legislature is scheduled to take a final vote on the bill Tuesday.

The telephone referral system would be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and would refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program. The new legislation is intended as a way to expand that program statewide.

