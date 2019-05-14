Bill in Michigan House would remove parallel parking from driving skills test

A bill introduced in the Michigan House would waive the requirement for drivers to parallel park during a skills test.

House Bill 4576 would amend the Michigan Vehicle Code, which describes how motorists can obtain and keep their driver's license, by removing the parallel parking test.

The bill also contains other minor modifications to the law.

State Rep. Sarah Lightner of Jackson County introduced the bill last week. It was referred to the House Transportation Committee.

The legislation would have to pass the committee, full House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign it into law.