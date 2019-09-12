Bill Teichman of Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm battles rare mosquito-borne virus

Bill Teichman of Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm in Eau Claire is battling Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a rare mosquito-borne virus that has a fatality rate of about 33% in humans.

After Teichman was admitted to the hospital on August 16, his symptoms quickly worsened and he was transferred to an intensive care unit in Grand Rapids.

He's now at a long-term acute hospital.

"There are small signs of improvement that give us hope but we know this is a very long road ahead of us," says the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign that hopes to raise $50,000 for Teichman's treatment. "Medical costs are quickly accumulating and this GoFundMe page will give you an opportunity to help Bill and Monica with the financial burden of the current and long-term out of pocket expenses."

Teichman is a "3rd generation fruit farmer and the heartbeat of Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm," according to the GoFundMe. William and Leone Teichman first started their Eau Claire fruit farm in the 1920s.

Click here to see the GoFundMe page.

"While rare, EEE virus can cause serious illness and has a fatality rate of about 33 percent in people. Many people who recover may still experience long-term complications. Symptoms of EEE virus disease include chills, fever, body aches and joint pain," according to the Indiana State Department of Health. "Some people develop a more severe form of the disease that affects the nervous system and causes encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). People who are younger than 15 years and older than 50 years are at the greatest risk of severe disease if infected with EEE virus. People who think they may have EEE virus disease should see a healthcare provider."

Indiana State Department of Health officials recommend the following preventive measures:

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning)

• Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on clothes and exposed skin

• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home

You can eliminate mosquito breeding sites from your property by doing the following:

• Discard old tires, tin/aluminum cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water

• Repair failed septic systems

• Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors

• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

• Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains

• Frequently replace the water in pet bowls

• Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically

• Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with predatory fish

