Plymouth Speedway hosts racing event; no fans allowed in the stands

Plymouth Speedway hosted the Cabin Fever event Saturday; except this year fans were not allowed in the stands because of the coronavirus.

About 150 racers from all across the Midwest came out.

"These are local hobbyists who love to do this. They have a passion for this...going to have modifies out here tonight...super streets, thunder cars...micros...and then we have what we call the four cylinders...front wheel drive cars also," said Owner of Plymouth Speedway Irish Saunders.

Racers, like Frank Marshall, work on their craft all year long.

"It can certainly take your breath away. You get two or three cars side by side. It's exhilarating," Marshall said.

"We've got some of the best race tracks and they've worked hours and hours and hours putting their cars together to come out here and possibly run 30-40 laps, on a Saturday night with their family and friends," Saunders said.

The event was supposed to take place last month, but because of the virus it got pushed back.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb gave the "OK" for race tracks to open.

"Just glad we are getting something moving again, rolling here in the state,' Marshall said.

"The racing industry is a huge, huge industry with Hoosier Racing Tire being right here in Marshall County," Saunders said.

At last check, it is still unclear if the big race Saturday was delayed due to the weather.