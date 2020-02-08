Big fundraiser for Reins of Life expected to raise $100,000

Saturday night, Reins of Life had its 22nd Annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner & Auction Gala event.

The fundraiser was held in memory of Meekhof, a former horseback rider.

The event was at The Armory in South Bend, and sold out, with over 200 people there.

There were live performances, and riders were praised for all their achievements.

Reins of Life's mission is to provide services to people with disabilities, offering things like therapeutic horseback riding.

The goal is to help people gain physical, emotional and cognitive skills.

"We see first steps at Reins of Life. We see first words at Reins of Life. It's a beautiful thing, and it's all geared towards finding that perfect care for our riders: that fit, where it emotionally impacts them, and they want to continue doing it," said Alyssa Olson, who works at the organization.

The organization hopes to raise over $100,000 from the fundraiser.