Big Panda Mask Giveaway now April 20 at University Park Mall

A mask giveaway by Big Panda has been rescheduled for next week and will also take place at a different location.

The giveaway will now be on Monday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will be at University Park Mall, located on the Macy's and J.C. Penney's side of the mall.

If you want masks you need to enter the mall parking lot through the State Road 23 entrance, which is the stoplight entrance near Sears. You'll then follow the perimeter of the parking lot to the north end.

Masks will be handed out to the passenger side of the vehicle.

You will then exit on the Grape Road side of the mall.

Organizers want you to know that there will not be a walkup service available.