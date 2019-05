Big Brother Big Sisters' will host their 6th Annual Bottle Caps and Corks Fundraiser at the Southgate Crossing in Elkhart.

It's Michiana's only amateur tasting competition for beer, hard cider, wine and mead.

Executive Director Menessah Nelson and committee member Andrew Hicks stopped 16 Saturday Morning news to tell us about their annual event.

The annual event will be held on Saturday, June 15th You can purchase tickets, here