Biden, Sanders gain support as Buttigieg slips in national poll

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has slipped in the polls among voters who identify as Democrats or lean Democratic.

Buttigieg is now in fourth place, behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to the latest national poll from Quinnipiac University.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in the top position with 29% of the vote, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 17%.

Warren is polling at 15%, while Buttigieg garners 9% of the support.

Buttigieg was second in the national poll trailing only Biden as recently as Nov. 26, when he was polling at 16%.

