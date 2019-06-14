Bicyclist hurt after being hit by car in Cass Co.

An 82-year-old bicyclist was hurt Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car on M-40 in Cass County.

The crash happened around 3:59 p.m. on M-40 near Brody Street in Marcellus Township, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Police say James Shannon, 82, of Marcellus, was riding his bike south when he was hit by a car driven by 26-year-old Dowagiac resident Cody Breseman.

Shannon, who reportedly was not wearing a helmet, was hurt in the collision, but police did not provide information on the extent of injuries. He was transported to a Kalamazoo hospital for treatment.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

