Bicyclist airlifted with serious injuries; victim, driver identified

A bicyclist was airlifted after she was hit by a car on Monday, and police have identified the people involved in the crash.

A minivan driven by 20-year-old Jarin Miller of Topeka was eastbound on US 20 in LaGrange County, approaching the area of CR 350 West, at around 4:30 a.m.

Two bicyclists were in front of the vehicle and also traveling eastbound when one of them turned north onto CR 350 W, in the path of the minivan. The second bicyclist, identified as 16-year-old Amanda Schrock of LaGrange, also turned north, but police say the driver of the minivan didn't notice and hit her.

Schrock was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries to her head and upper body.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning, and the crash is still under investigation.

