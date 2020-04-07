Beware of stimulus check scams

While you are waiting for those stimulus checks you need to beware of scammers.

Right now, Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers to be cautious and protect personal information over the next few months.

Here are a few facts everyone should know.

The IRS says payments should begin over the next couple of weeks.

The checks will be distributed automatically, however, taxpayers who do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return.

Checks will deposited directly into the bank account listed your tax returns.

Remember, the IRS will not contact you by phone or email asking for any personal information.