Beware of fake Kroger grocery giveaway

December 26, 2019 at 3:18 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 3:51 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You may have seen a Facebook post that says Kroger is giving away a year of free groceries. It’s a scam.

A woman tweeted a screengrab of the offer from a Facebook page called “Kroger.com” to the real Kroger.

The “Kroger.com” post says, “To celebrate Christmas this year we are giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries to four lucky families that share/comment by 5:00 p.m. Saturday.”

It also asks people to click on a link to verify - which you do not want to do.

Kroger responded to the woman’s tweet saying, “This is a fake Kroger Facebook page. We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting."

We checked and, so far, the fake Facebook page is still up so beware.

If you are wondering if a post on Facebook or Twitter is the real deal, one thing you can do is look for the blue checkmark next to the page’s name.

The checkmark means the Facebook page or Twitter account has been verified to be the person or brand it represents.

