Bethel University will add esports to varsity sports offerings

It’s a sign of the times.

In 2020, Bethel University will add esports to its roster of varsity sports.

Esports is another name for competitive, team-against-team online video gaming.

In this case, it will come complete with college scholarships.

In October of this year, Bethel University added swimming and diving as a varsity sport shortly after a new aquatic center opened in Elkhart.

Now, with $2 million plans to turn Century Center’s Bendix Theatre into an esports arena, the time was right.

“The big announcement is esports, adding esports to Bethel University coming in the fall of 2020,” assistant athletic director Christopher Hess said.

Bethel’s team will be an anchor tenant in the community’s coming esports mecca, where it also plans to host collegiate tournaments.

“It sounds crazy, but it's a thing,” Bethel student and esports enthusiast Stephan Francis said. “I have a friend, he went to a college strictly because that college gave him a really big scholarship for his gaming capabilities.”

Scholarships are part of the plan for Bethel at the varsity level. At the club sport level, the school simply hopes to take the unity of its gaming community to the next level.

“And what we found is there's a lot of gamers out there, and for us to, you know, to reach those students who might normally be sitting in a dorm room or at home alone, this is a chance for them to have community,” Hess said.

As a Christian school, Bethel will avoid games with gratuitous sex and violence. Initially, the team will focus on titles like "League of Legends" and "Overwatch."

While video gaming is not a traditional collegiate sport, it will be operated like one at Bethel.

“I've talked to coaches and prospective players about practices and watching game film and all those things that you do with a traditional sport, training together, and so it's exciting to think about a team doing that,” Hess said.

“They do require a lot of attention, focus, hand-eye coordination, reaction time, a lot of muscle memory,” Francis added. “Because some things take lots of practice.”

Francis also says that the sport can bring physical strains in the form of muscle dysfunctions involving the arm and wrist.

Bethel is current a member of the Crossroads League athletic conference. Currently, just one of its 10 members has an esports program.

However, Hess believes eight of the 10 schools will have esports programs running by the fall of 2020.

