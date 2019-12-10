Bethel University students destress with kittens during final exam season

This time of year can be stressful for college students who are studying for final exams.

Bethel University is helping students relieve stress through a number of activities.

On Tuesday, students were able to take part in kitten therapy. Kittens were available to pet, hold and play with in the Miller-Moore Academic Center.

On Monday, free massages were available in the wellness center, and on Wednesday, baby farm animals will be at the large gazebo on campus.

The animals have some students a little too excited.

"A lot of them are trying to figure out ways that they can smuggle them into the dorms and past RAs and trick them and see how long they can keep it a secret from their resident director," said Rachel Kennedy, the director of Bethel's Center for Academic Success. "That's probably the most common one. Or how mad would their parents be if they showed up to Christmas with a kitten."

The kittens were from Pet Refuge.

Throughout the week, dogs will also be available for petting in the academic center.

