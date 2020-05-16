Bethel University reveals plan for reopening classes in August

Bethel University announced on Friday its campus will be open in August, offering face-to-face classes and student housing.

The university says it's investing in human and financial resources to accommodate COVID-19 related scenarios that could emerge.

The options will help the school make adjustments based on real-time information from federal, state, and local authorities.

"We are preparing for every imaginable situation," says president Gregg Chenoweth, Ph.D. "We know potential COVID-19 infections could affect many things on campus, so we are focused on mitigation while preparing for that possibility. We are also working hard to make sure plans are adaptable so they can address a variety of scenarios."

Campus leaders expect to complete the scenario preparations by early July.

Here's what the university is doing right now.

-The university is installing live stream technology in most of the classrooms.

-Several Bethel-owned houses are being reserved for quarantine lodging

-Expanded mental health counseling will be offered to students.

-The university is also considering modifications to chapel schedules and meal delivery, as well as temperature and symptom screenings for students, faculty, and staff.

For more information visit the Bethel University website.