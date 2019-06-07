Best. Week. Ever. celebrations continue Friday with Riverlights Music Festival, First Fridays

Best. Week. Ever. celebrations continue Friday with the Best First Fridays ever!

This month’s theme is “Kid’s Night Out”.

Activities will include wagon rides, face painting, balloon art, ROC UR BODY fitness festival at the gridiron and so much more.

“There’s really something for everyone,” said DTSB’s Director of Marking Kylie Carter. “It's like we've just thrown a whole bunch of stuff at this event, so lots of people come out for it.”

The 4th annual Riverlights Music Festival will also kick off Friday at 5 p.m. at 121 S. Niles Ave.

The two-day festival is free and there will be 28 bands playing Friday and Saturday.

In addition to the music, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, vendors and much more.

The Riverlights Music Festival will take place Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.

For information on free parking, free Transpo shuttles and street closures, click here .

